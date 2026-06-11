Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection Row: Congress Leaders Across India React; Question ECI's Transparency-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several Congress leaders from across the country have strongly criticised the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election.

The are calling the decision unfair and raising questions about the Election Commission's role.

Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja called the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination an "unconstitutional step." She said the incident showed that the BJP had no faith in democracy or the Constitution.

सुश्री मीनाक्षी नटराजन जी का राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए नामांकन रद्द किया जाना एक असंवैधानिक कदम है। हम पहले से कहते आए हैं और यह घटना एक बार फिर साबित करती है कि भाजपा का न लोकतंत्र में विश्वास है और न ही संविधान में।



इलेक्शन कमीशन के रवैये को लेकर भी हम लगातार सवाल उठाते रहे हैं।… pic.twitter.com/3GmLbFfSZh — Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) June 11, 2026

Selja also questioned the Election Commission's neutrality and transparency, alleging that democratic values were being weakened. She said Congress would challenge the decision through every democratic and constitutional means available.

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh also criticised the Election Commission, alleging that it follows different standards in different cases.

#WATCH | Delhi: Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh says, "The Election Commission follows a double standard; people have lost faith in its rules and regulations within our democracy. Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was instantly cancelled. In Jharkhand, our MLA… pic.twitter.com/TtPyilzQ5C — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

Referring to Natarajan's nomination, he claimed that her papers were rejected quickly, while objections raised by Congress in another election were not given similar consideration. He said such incidents were reducing public trust in the electoral process.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the issue was discussed in detail during an emergency meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, general secretaries and state in-charges. He said the party would challenge the decision through both legal and political means.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference after an emergency meeting of all Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, general secretaries, and state in-charges, Congress leader KC Venugopal, says, "Today's meeting of general secretaries in-charges and PCC president discussed the… pic.twitter.com/kgO7etC1vA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026

Venugopal alleged that the BJP was trying to gain political advantage through such actions and described the rejection as "seat theft." He said Congress would continue its fight against the decision while also raising issues such as unemployment, rising fuel prices and economic concerns.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Election Commission of not acting independently in the matter.

“Gyanesh Kumar wouldn't do anything until he gets order from the top.”



- Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on cancellation of Rajya Sabha election nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan pic.twitter.com/VMSwnA3KCS — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 11, 2026

Commenting on the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination, he alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would not take any decision without directions from the top.

Many senior Congress leader described the rejection of Natarajan's nomination as an unconstitutional step and accused the BJP of weakening democratic and constitutional values.

The leaders are also questioning the neutrality and transparency of the Election Commission and said the party would challenge the decision through every democratic and constitutional route available.

The reactions come as Congress continues its legal battle against the rejection of Natarajan's nomination, a move that has sparked a major political controversy ahead of the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh.