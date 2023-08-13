Mauganj Becomes Madhya Pradesh's 53rd District

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has issued the order to make Mauganj the 53rd district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The government gazette published in this regard announced the formation of the new district Mauganj after separation from Rewa. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to make Mauganj a new district in March this year.

This district has been formed under sub-section of section 13 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code, 1959 (No. 20 of 1959).

The revenue department's order states that the district headquarters of Mauganj will be the city of Mauganj. Three tehsils of Rewa district, namely Mauganj, Hanumana and Naigarhi have been included in Mauganj district.

Rewa now has 9 tehsils

At the same time, after the formation of the new district, Huzur, Huzurnagar, Jawa, Tyondhar, Raipur, Karchulian, Gurh, Sirmour, Semaria and Manganwa are the remaining nine tehsils of Rewa.

Eye on polls

Notably, the biggest district of Vindhya region was Rewa. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a few months ago to make Mauganj a district separate from Rewa after the demand was being raised for a long time. At the time of announcement CM Chouhan had said that Naigarhi, Mauganj, Hanumana and Dev Talab will be merged to make Mauganj a district. He also said that the flag hoisting ceremony this year will be held at Mauganj district headquarter.

There were already 52 districts in MP, with the formation of Mauganj, there are now 53 districts. Along with this, Chouhan has also announced plans to make Nagda a district seperate from Ujjain.