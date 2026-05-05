Massive Fire Guts Reliance, Britannia, Delhivery Warehouses In Jabalpur; Over 150 Water Tankers Used -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out late Monday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur destroying large warehouses of Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries and Delhivery.

According to information, the incident occurred at Unity Logistic Park on Katangi Bypass.

The fire started around 10:57 pm in a Reliance FMCG warehouse and spread quickly due to strong winds and flammable materials.

Within minutes, nearby warehouses were also engulfed. Flames and thick black smoke were visible from several kilometers away.

Massive Fire Destroys Large Warehouses Of Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries And Delhivery In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/Kx147Kyy89 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 5, 2026

150 water tankers used

More than 25 fire extinguishers and over 150 water tankers were used to control the fire. The entire process took nearly 6 - 7 hours to bring under control.

Fire teams were called from multiple agencies, including local authorities and nearby factories. Foam was also used to douse the flames.

At the time of the incident, Reliance and Britannia warehouses were closed, avoiding major casualties.

However, around 50 employees were present in the Delhivery warehouse during the night shift. All workers managed to escape safely.

According to officials, around 46,000 sq ft of Delhivery, 45,000 sq ft of Britannia, and 50,000 sq ft of Reliance warehouse areas were destroyed.

A loaded Britannia truck was also burnt. The total loss is estimated to be worth several crores.

Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh ‘Annu’ and other officials reached the spot and monitored the rescue work. Authorities ensured the fire did not spread to nearby tyre and paint depots.

Initial reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire, but the exact reason is yet to be confirmed.

SDRF teams will conduct a search operation to ensure no one is trapped and will also assist in further investigation.

The situation is under control at present, and cooling operations are still ongoing. Police forces have been deployed and authorities will check whether proper fire safety measures were in place.