Massive Fire Engulfs Cardboard & Rubber Factory In Gwalior's Hazira; 32 Water Tankers Roped In

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out early morning at a cardboard and rubber factory in the Hazira area of the district. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire, soon, escalated, engulfing the entire factory. Smoke from the fire reached a nearby house, but the residents, including children, were immediately evacuated.

Luckily, no casualty has been reported but, the incident caused damage worth millions of rupees. The fire brigade department managed to control the blaze by using approximately 32 water tankers.

According to information, fire department was alerted about the fire in the cardboard factory early in the morning. Fire trucks were immediately dispatched to the scene. Investigation revealed that five employees had stayed overnight in the factory and it is believed that the fire was caused by a discarded beedi.

The fire incident was not reported by the workers in the factory instead it was the nearby residents who noticed the fire and alerted the fire brigade. The smoke had reached a house behind the factory, but the residents were safely evacuated in time.

Action will be taken against owner

The owner of the factory was called to the site. According to the fire brigade's investigation, the factory lacked any fire safety equipment, and necessary action will be taken against the factory operator.