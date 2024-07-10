MP: Delhi-Based Dietitian Found Dead In Jabalpur’s Rented Flat After 8 Days; Cops Start Investigation | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a body of a Delhi-based dietician was found in a locked room in Jabalpur’s Nandan Vihar Colony. The body, believed to be around eight days old. The matter came to light after the landlord informed police about a foul smell coming from the room.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Gulshan Malhotra, a resident of Delhi's Ghaziabad. He was posted in Jabalpur’s private hospital as a dietitian. He was residing in the rented accommodation of Motilal Sahu. Also, he was not seen leaving his room since the evening of July 3.

Reason of death unknown

As the room emitted a foul odour, the landlord informed the police via Dial 100. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and conducted the necessary formalities including filing a report (panchnama) and sending the body for a post-mortem examination.

At present, the reason of the death is unknown and other deatils can only be provided after the post mortem report.

The incident occurred in the Nandan Vihar Colony of Dhanvantari Nagar police station area. The police are currently investigating the entire matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Further details are awaited.