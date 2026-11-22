Massive Fire Breaks Out At Three-Storey House In Gwalior, 150 People Rescued; Overnight Operation Conducted | VIDEO |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a three-storey house belonging to an electronics businessman in the Janakganj area of Gwalior on Saturday night, triggering panic among residents. Around 25 nearby houses were evacuated, and nearly 100 to 150 people were safely rescued as a precautionary measure.

The fire broke out at around 11 pm at the house of electronics businessman Dharmendra Jain. The flames quickly spread to the upper floors, raising fears that the fire could reach neighbouring buildings in the densely populated area.

According to information, Dharmendra Jain was away with his wife and two children to visit a temple when the incident occurred. A large quantity of electronic goods was stored inside the house, raising concerns about extensive property damage.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out at Three-Storey House in Gwalior, 150 People Rescued; Overnight Operation Conducted #GwaliorFire #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/xwiKX3G2Bb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 22, 2026

A garment factory manufacturing lowers and T-shirts is also located in a nearby house owned by a person named Nitin. Given the risk of the fire spreading to surrounding buildings, the police and administration immediately began evacuation operations.

Dharmendra Jain's sister, Savita Jain, said her sister-in-law had called to inform the family about the fire. The family immediately returned after receiving the information.

According to the fire department, several fire brigade teams reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. A total of 24 fire engines from the Municipal Corporation and one fire engine from the Air Force were deployed to control the blaze.

The firefighting operation continued for nearly five hours, and the fire was brought under control around 2 am.

During the operation, firefighters also found a completely filled LPG cylinder inside the house. Officials feared that the cylinder could explode if exposed to the flames, potentially causing major damage to nearby houses. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the possible danger through timely action.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are also assessing the extent of the damage caused to the property.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as residents of the surrounding houses were evacuated in time.