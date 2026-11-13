Gwalior Double Murder: Father, Son Shot Dead Over Family Land Dispute, Nine Rounds Fired | VIDEO |

Gwalior Murder News: A long-standing family land dispute turned violent in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, claiming the lives of a father and his son. Their relatives allegedly opened fire on them. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village. Police have launched a search operation for the suspects.

The victims have been identified as Kamlesh Lodhi and his son Amit Lodhi, residents of Padampur Kheria village in Gwalior. They were shot dead around 10.30 am.

According to police, nine rounds were fired during the attack. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, accompanied by their family members and several villagers.

Long-standing Land Dispute Behind Double Murder

According to Maharajpura police, Kamlesh Lodhi had been involved in a long-running land dispute in Gwalior with his brother, Rajkumar Lodhi.

The family owns around 15 bighas of land, of which five bighas were in Kamlesh's possession. However, the land had not been formally divided between the brothers. Rajkumar had allegedly been demanding that a pathway be created through the five-bigha portion held by Kamlesh.

The dispute reportedly intensified on Friday morning, leading to a firing incident between the two sides. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of Kamlesh and Amit.

Police Launch Search For Accused

A similar firing incident over a land dispute had taken place between the two families around four months ago. However, Friday's incident proved fatal.

Following the firing over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh, police launched a search for the accused, Rajkumar Lodhi. A police force has also been deployed in Padampur Kheria village to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

The police are investigating the case and gathering details about the circumstances that led to the Padampur Kheria village firing.