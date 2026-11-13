Retired IAS Officer Finds Bank Locker Empty, Valuables 'Missing' In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired IAS officer was left shocked after finding his bank locker empty during a visit to a branch in Bhopal's Kamla Nagar area on Thursday. AP Srivastava, who claimed to have kept valuables in the locker, informed bank officials and approached the police. However, bank authorities suspect that the valuables may have been kept in another locker and that the officer might have forgotten about it.

The retired official will check the other bank locker on Friday, following which further investigations will be carried out, police said. According to reports, retired IAS officer AP Srivastava holds a locker jointly with his two daughters at a bank branch in the Kamla Nagar area.

On Thursday, he visited the branch but found the locker jammed, following which he approached bank officials. The locker was eventually opened with the help of bank staff but it was found completely empty, with valuables stored inside missing. Srivastava told bank officials that he had not operated the locker since 2024.

Meanwhile, the bank branch manager said that it was possible the customers might have forgotten the contents or that the valuables could still be stored in his other bank locker.

Meanwhile, Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Nirupa Pandey said she had received information regarding the incident from bank officials. However, the retired official will lodge a formal complaint in this connection after checking his other bank locker, she added.