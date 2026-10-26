Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shri Ram Katha Pandal In Shivpuri Ahead Of Dhirendra Shastri's Event; Brought Under Control In 15 Minutes | VIDEO |

Shivpuri Fire Incident: A major accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out at a large pandal shortly before a Shri Ram Katha was scheduled to begin. The religious discourse was to be delivered by Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Shri Ram Raja Sarkar Dham in Bageecha Dham. Hundreds of devotees had gathered at the venue and were waiting for Bageshwar Baba to arrive and begin the Katha.

According to preliminary information, a short circuit or sparks from electrical wiring may have caused the decorative curtains to catch fire. Flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the upper section of the pandal's dome. Police personnel and security staff deployed at the venue noticed the fire and immediately swung into action.

Security personnel used ladders and fire extinguishers to douse the flames. Their quick response helped bring the fire under control within 15 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the pandal.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the incident did not trigger a stampede or widespread panic among the devotees.

बागेश्वर धाम सरकार के पीठाधीश्वर पंडित धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री की कथा के पंडाल में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लग गई। आग लगते ही मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही टीम मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पा लिया। कथा पंडाल में आग लगने की घटना के बाद लोगों के बीच चिंता का माहौल बन गया। राहत की बात यह रही कि आग पर समय रहते नियंत्रण पा लिया गया। #BageshwarDham #DhirendraShastri #BreakingNews #ViralNews #GNLexclusive — GNL (@GwaliorNewsLive) October 25, 2026

26-Bigha Dome Built For Shri Ram Katha

The Shri Ram Katha at Shri Ram Raja Sarkar Dham in Karera is expected to draw a large number of devotees. A massive dome has been constructed across approximately 26 bighas of land to accommodate the gathering. Organisers claim that the structure can seat around two lakh people at a time.

A separate community kitchen has also been set up on around eight bighas of land to provide food and other facilities for devotees arriving from different areas.

More Than 1,200 Police Personnel Deployed

Considering the expected crowd, the police and district administration have deployed more than 1,200 police personnel to manage security during the religious event.

While preliminary information points to sparking in the electrical wiring as a possible cause behind the Karera fire incident, the exact reason for the fire has not yet been officially confirmed. The cause will become clear after the investigation is completed.