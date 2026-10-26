MP's Bus Network Set For Major Expansion With 15,000 Buses By 2030-31; Bhopal To Get Central Command And Control Centre | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is setting up the headquarters of Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited (MPYPIL) at the Smart City complex in Bhopal to oversee the expansion of bus services under the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva'.

Under the scheme, approximately 15,000 buses are targeted to be operated across the state by 2030-31.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 'PM e-Bus Service and Chief Minister's Accessible Transport Service' on Sep 25, 2026.

A command and control centre, with seating capacity for around 150 officers and staff members, will also be established at the headquarters to monitor bus services statewide in coordination with seven regional companies.

Offices of these companies are being developed in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa to streamline transport services.

These include Bhopal City Link Limited, Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited, Ujjain City Transport Services Limited, Jabalpur City Link Transport Services Limited, Gwalior-Chambal Yatri Parivahan Seva Limited, Sagar City Transport Services Limited and Rewa City Transport Services Limited.

BCLL headquarters at ISBT Bhopal

The regional office of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) is being set up at the ISBT building, with seating arrangements for approximately 120 officers and staff members.

A command and control centre at the office will oversee bus operations and security in Bhopal and seven other districts: Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Harda and Betul.

Offices in Indore and Ujjain are expected to be ready by January 2027.