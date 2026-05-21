Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Pithampur; Blaze Started From Thinner & Paint Drums In Scrap Yard; 6 Fire Brigades Roped In

Huge Blaze At Factory Site In MP; Police, Fire Teams Launch Rescue Operation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag manufacturing company in Pithampur on Thursday morning, triggering panic among workers and nearby industrial units. The incident occurred around 9:30 am in the company’s scrap yard area.

According to preliminary information, the blaze reportedly started after thinner and paint drums kept in the scrap yard caught fire. The flames quickly spread across a section of the yard, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Soon after receiving the information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control. Fire brigade personnel are continuously working to prevent the fire from spreading further within the premises.

At the time of the incident, more than 100 labourers were present inside the company premises.

Police and local administration officials also reached the spot and are monitoring the situation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, though authorities suspect that highly inflammable materials stored in the scrap yard may have intensified the blaze.

Six fire tenders engaged in operation

Police said that a team of cops and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. He informed that the situation is currently under control and continuous efforts are underway to completely douse the flames.

“Six fire tenders are engaged in the firefighting operation. The fire brigade personnel are continuously working to ensure that the blaze does not spread to nearby structures,” the CSP said.

No casualties or injuries reported

He further stated that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in and around the affected area to maintain law and order and prevent crowding near the site.

Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A detailed investigation will be carried out once the fire is completely extinguished.

Preliminary inputs suggest that combustible material stored inside the premises may have intensified the blaze, though authorities are yet to confirm the reason behind the incident.

The administration has appealed to people to avoid visiting the area unnecessarily and cooperate with rescue and firefighting teams. Traffic movement near the affected stretch was also partially diverted to ensure smooth movement of emergency vehicles.