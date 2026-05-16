Plastic Factory Inferno: Robot, 7 Fire-Tenders Battle Blaze In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out early on Saturday morning at Dew Drop Irrigation, a plastic granule manufacturing factory located on Dhar Road. The blaze was so intense that thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

The fire started around 7 am. Given the highly flammable nature of the plastic granules stored inside, the flames quickly engulfed the entire 50,000 sq ft facility.

A firefighting operation was launched immediately under the leadership of Sub-Inspector (SI) Santosh Kumar Dubey. A total of seven fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters used around four lakh to five lakh litres of water along with specialised firefighting foam to battle the flames.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal also reached the spot to oversee operations. Due to the collapsing tin roof and structural damage, firefighters initially struggled to enter the premises. Poclain machines and heavy earthmovers were deployed to tear down damaged structures and tin sheets, while an advanced firefighting robot was used to douse flames in inaccessible areas.

By the time this report was filed, the fire had been brought under control, though two fire tenders remained stationed at the site to extinguish smouldering embers fully.

Short Circuit, Lack Of Safety Equipment

Factory owner Mohammad Javed Qureshi said the fire originated from a short circuit in a transformer near the factory. It spread rapidly across the facility due to the massive stock of plastic granules.

Initial investigations revealed that the 50,000 sq ft factory was operating without standard fire safety equipment.

Providential Escape For Workers

A major tragedy was averted as the factory was closed due to Amavasya.

Around 30 to 35 labourers work here in day and night shifts. However, because of Amavasya, the labourers had not arrived on Saturday, Qureshi said.

As a precautionary measure, the local administration evacuated surrounding areas to prevent any loss of life.

No Casualties Reported, Probe Underway

SI Santosh Kumar Dubey confirmed that no individuals were trapped inside the building and no casualties or injuries were reported. While goods worth lakh have been reduced to ashes, the exact financial loss is yet to be assessed.

Senior police and administrative officials remained at the scene to monitor the situation. The administration has ordered a formal investigation into the exact cause of the fire and the alleged safety lapses.

Blaze Guts Cotton Scrap Warehouse On Sanwer Road

In a separate incident, another fire was reported at a cotton scrap warehouse on Sanwer Road on Saturday morning.

According to the fire brigade, an alert was received at 10.41 am that a fire had broken out at the Harshita Industries unit owned by Mohammad Sahuddin. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters extinguished the flames after using 85,000 litres of water. The fire tenders returned to the station at 3.45 pm.