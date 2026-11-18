Massive Fire Breaks Out At Catering Stall On Platform No. 1 Of Jabalpur Railway Station; Parcel Packages Damaged | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a catering stall on platform number 1 of Jabalpur Railway Station, causing panic among passengers and railway staff. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the food stall and several parcel packages kept nearby. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the stall, creating panic on the platform.

RPF Personnel And Fire Brigade Rush To Spot

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot.

Fire brigade vehicles were called in to control the blaze. Firefighters launched an operation and managed to bring the fire under control after considerable effort.

However, by the time the flames were extinguished, several items inside the catering stall and nearby parcel packages had been damaged.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out At Catering Stall On Platform No. 1 Of Jabalpur Railway Station; Parcel Packages Damaged #Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews https://t.co/6DZt2LtmQk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 18, 2026

Cause Of Fire Yet To Be Known

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. Railway officials are investigating whether the blaze was caused by a short circuit or some other reason. The incident is feared to have caused heavy financial losses, although the exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Senior Railway Officials Inspect Site

Following the incident, senior railway officials reached the spot and inspected the damaged stall.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Jabalpur Railway Division, Shashank Gupta, along with other officials, gathered information about the incident.

Officials are assessing the damage and examining the circumstances that led to the fire. They are also checking whether adequate fire safety arrangements were in place at the station.

Railway authorities said the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the losses would become clear after the investigation.