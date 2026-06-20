Massive Fire Breakout At Jabalpur Junnkyard Controlled After Quick Response -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday night around 8:45 pm.

The fire spread so rapidly that it engulfed the entire warehouse. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, the total loss is yet to be estimated.

According to informatio, the incident occurred at a scrap yard of Garha Purwa Ground in Jabalpur. The fire spread so rapidly that the flames were visible from half a kilometre away.

Residents rushed out of their homes

Panic gripped the neighbourhood, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

The Municipal Corporation's fire brigade was alerted. Upon receiving the information, 3 fire tenders and three water tankers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Warehouse owned by a scrap dealer from Mandi Madar Tekri

According to eyewitnesses, the warehouse belongs to Shafiq Mohammad, a resident of Mandi Madar Tekri, who operated a scrap business there.

The fire broke out suddenly around 8:45 PM and quickly flared up, consuming the entire structure.

According to the Superintendent, residents were alarmed by plumes of smoke and flames rising from the scrap warehouse in Purwa Basti.

The fire was spreading rapidly due to the presence of plastic and flammable materials.

The Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team arrived promptly and, acting efficiently, brought the fire completely under control within a few hours.

Crowd gathered on the road

While the sight of flames rising from the roadside warehouse caused panic among locals, passersby also stopped to watch.

A crowd of onlookers soon gathered, leading to traffic congestion and making it difficult for the fire brigade to carry out firefighting operations.

The mayor and municipal commissioner commended the fire brigade team for their prompt action in bringing the fire under control.

He stated that there was no loss of life in the incident.