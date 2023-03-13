Mass suicide: 32 dead in five year in Madhya Pradesh, home minister Narottam Mishra tells Assembly

Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary wears T-shirt displaying 'anti-farmers' face of state government in Vidhan Sabha on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of mass suicide in Bhopal and Nepanagar rattled the state. It was revealed in the Assembly on Monday that 32 people had committed mass suicide in the state in five years.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave this reply to a written question put up by Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary.

The police registered cases stating that the suicides were mainly connected with the family disputes. On the other hand, mass suicides are taking place because of poverty and debts.

In the past five years, there have been 76 cases in which culprits, jailed for committing rapes, were involved in the same crime after coming out of prisons. Out of them, 63 accused released on bail committed rapes after coming out of confinement.

Percentage of punishment in women-related crimes less

The percentage of punishment in women-related crimes is very less in the state. In 2018, it was 8% and, in 2019, it was 6%. Similarly, in 2020, 2021 and 2022 it was just 3%. The percentage of punishment in comparison to previous years’ figures is declining.