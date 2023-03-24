 Martyrdom Day: CM plants saplings at Shaurya Smarak
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings at Shaurya Smarak along with relatives of martyrs in their memory on martyrdom day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings at Shaurya Smarak along with relatives of martyrs in their memory on martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, here on Thursday.

From Saharanpur, relative of Bhagat Singh, Karanjeet Sandhu, from Sonipat Haryana relative of Sukhdev, Anuj Thapar, from Ahmednagar, the relative of Rajguru Vilas Guru, from Dhramshala (Himachal Pradesh) the father of Param Veer Chakra martyred Captain Vikram Batra, Girdharilal Batra and from Lucknow, the brother of martyred lieutenant Manoj Pandey, Manmohan Pandey planted saplings with the CM.

