 Married Woman Held Captive By In-Laws For 16 Years, Who Was Rescued By Cops 9 Days Ago, Dies At Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMarried Woman Held Captive By In-Laws For 16 Years, Who Was Rescued By Cops 9 Days Ago, Dies At Hospital

Married Woman Held Captive By In-Laws For 16 Years, Who Was Rescued By Cops 9 Days Ago, Dies At Hospital

The Mahila thana police have been gearing up to invoke more sections under the BNS against the accused husband and his kin. The woman, during the treatment, was not able to give any statements to the police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 40-year-old woman named Ranu Sahu, who was allegedly held captive by her husband and in-laws in the Jehangirabad area of the city for 16 years, and was rescued by the police nine days ago, died during treatment at the hospital on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

According to the police, Sahu’s in-laws have still not confessed to having harassed and tortured her. Mahila Thana police station TI Shilpa Kaurav told Free Press that after being rescued, Ranu was admitted to Chirayu Hospital in the city. At the time of her rescue, police found her tied to a pillar in the house. Police said Ranu was a mere skeleton weighing only 25 kg.

TI Kaurav said five days ago, she had shown signs of slight improvement, but her condition suddenly deteriorated on Monday late at night, and at around 3 am, she died. “During nine days of treatment at the hospital, Ranu could not give any statements to either police or the tehsildar,” she said. However, more sections of BNS shall be slapped against her husband and his kin.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman & Her Daughter Killed While Defending Late-Night Robbery Attempt In...
article-image

Waiting for PM report

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy: Hitmen Conduct Recee Of Salman Khan's Residence And Engage In Firearm Drills At Kurla Safehouse
Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy: Hitmen Conduct Recee Of Salman Khan's Residence And Engage In Firearm Drills At Kurla Safehouse
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Breaks Down After Spat With Chahat Pandey & Avinash Mishra, Sirf Tum Costar Vivian Dsena Pacifies Her
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO

Investigating officials at the Mahila thana police, who have been spearheading the case, told Free Press that Ranu’s post-mortem had been carried out in the presence of her family members on Tuesday. After the arrival of the post- mortem reports on Wednesday, the exact reason behind her death would be known.

The investigating officials further added that Sahu’s father, Kishan Lal Sahu, had alleged that Ranu was being deprived of food and water by her in-laws, who demanded dowry from her. On the other hand, Sahu’s husband, Yogendra and his kin have refuted allegations of dowry harassment and said that she was mentally unstable, owing to which they used to keep her in seclusion.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Woman Held Captive By In-Laws Since 2008; Rescued By Mahila Thana Police (WATCH)
article-image

Ranu‘s husband runs a cosmetic shop

Sources at the Mahila Thana police station told Free Press that Ranu married Yogendra in 2006. As alleged by Ranu’s father Kishan Lal, her in-laws had barred her from meeting him since 2008. Yogendra, as per sources, runs a cosmetic shop in the Barkhedi area of Jehangirabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Married Woman Held Captive By In-Laws For 16 Years, Who Was Rescued By Cops 9 Days Ago, Dies At...

Married Woman Held Captive By In-Laws For 16 Years, Who Was Rescued By Cops 9 Days Ago, Dies At...

By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

By-Polls In Budhni & Vijaypur Set For November 13: BJP, Congress Gear Up For Key Battles

19th International Dance Festival Kicks Off In Gwalior With Over 500 Global Performers Dancing On...

19th International Dance Festival Kicks Off In Gwalior With Over 500 Global Performers Dancing On...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawad Khurd, Girnar Colony, Tilak...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Amrawad Khurd, Girnar Colony, Tilak...

MP October 15 Weather Update: Rain Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More; Weather To Get Chilly From...

MP October 15 Weather Update: Rain Expected In Indore, Ujjain & More; Weather To Get Chilly From...