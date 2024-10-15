Married Woman Held Captive By In-Laws For 16 Years, Who Was Rescued By Cops 9 Days Ago, Dies At Hospital

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 40-year-old woman named Ranu Sahu, who was allegedly held captive by her husband and in-laws in the Jehangirabad area of the city for 16 years, and was rescued by the police nine days ago, died during treatment at the hospital on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

According to the police, Sahu’s in-laws have still not confessed to having harassed and tortured her. Mahila Thana police station TI Shilpa Kaurav told Free Press that after being rescued, Ranu was admitted to Chirayu Hospital in the city. At the time of her rescue, police found her tied to a pillar in the house. Police said Ranu was a mere skeleton weighing only 25 kg.

TI Kaurav said five days ago, she had shown signs of slight improvement, but her condition suddenly deteriorated on Monday late at night, and at around 3 am, she died. “During nine days of treatment at the hospital, Ranu could not give any statements to either police or the tehsildar,” she said. However, more sections of BNS shall be slapped against her husband and his kin.

Waiting for PM report

Investigating officials at the Mahila thana police, who have been spearheading the case, told Free Press that Ranu’s post-mortem had been carried out in the presence of her family members on Tuesday. After the arrival of the post- mortem reports on Wednesday, the exact reason behind her death would be known.

The investigating officials further added that Sahu’s father, Kishan Lal Sahu, had alleged that Ranu was being deprived of food and water by her in-laws, who demanded dowry from her. On the other hand, Sahu’s husband, Yogendra and his kin have refuted allegations of dowry harassment and said that she was mentally unstable, owing to which they used to keep her in seclusion.

Ranu‘s husband runs a cosmetic shop

Sources at the Mahila Thana police station told Free Press that Ranu married Yogendra in 2006. As alleged by Ranu’s father Kishan Lal, her in-laws had barred her from meeting him since 2008. Yogendra, as per sources, runs a cosmetic shop in the Barkhedi area of Jehangirabad.