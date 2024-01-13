Marital Discord: Bhopal On 2nd Spot For Third Consecutive Year | Representataive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal reported 10 cases of marital disputes at the family court everyday, on an average, in 2023. According to family court data, 3,386 cases of disputes between husband and wife were reported in the city last year, which was second highest in the state. Indore topped the chart with 3,788 cases followed by Gwalior (2509 cases) and Jabalpur (2371).

The chronological order mentioned above has been the same for past three years, officials at Bhopal family court said. Advocates at the family court said most marital disputes were result of ego clash between husband and wife. Other reasons were excessive use of mobile phones and social media and kin of husband or wife interfering in their personal matters.

The mounting number of cases has compelled officials at the family court to increase the number of Urja desks (help desks) and launch pilot projects for speedy redressal. Sources said redressal rate in marital disputes was close to 50 per cent in which the couples were reconciled after counselling sessions.

They added that 2023 was also the year, when quirky incidents led to divorce. Advocate Meena Gupta said communication gap in technology-laced world also led to marital disputes.

Quirky cases in 2023

Case 1: A woman residing in Piplani sought divorce as her husband took her to Himachal Pradesh on honeymoon though he had promised to take her to Switzerland and Bali in Indonesia.

Case 2: A woman residing in Trilanga opted for divorce, as she had to live in a joint family with her husband, which she disliked. Case 3: A married woman residing in Misrod said earlier her husband asked her to consume alcohol during family and office parties. Now, he asks her to give up alcohol.