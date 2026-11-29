MANIT Bhopal Holds 23rd Convocation, 1,745 Students Receive Degrees; 52 Medals Awarded |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 23rd convocation ceremony of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, was held on Sunday, with 1,745 students receiving degrees across various courses.

A total of 52 medals, including 39 gold and 13 silver medals, were awarded to students for their outstanding academic performance. The medals also included five sponsored awards.

IIT Jodhpur Director Attends As Chief Guest

Professor Avinash Kumar Agrawal, Director of IIT Jodhpur, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Sandeep Bajatia, Chairman and Managing Director of Impact Group, New Orleans, and Sanjay Jaju, Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government, were present as special guests.

Gold Medallist Advises Students To Balance Academics, Research And Placements

Dushyant Mangani, the gold medallist from the MTech Agile Software Engineering 2026 batch, advised students to maintain a balance between academics, research and placements.

He said students should avoid taking unnecessary stress about studies and focus on understanding subjects regularly and strengthening their practical knowledge. He also advised them to keep revising classroom lessons throughout the semester to avoid additional pressure during examinations.

He further stressed that students should give equal importance to research and placements, adding that practical understanding and consistent efforts are as important as good grades.

BTech Students Receive Highest Number Of Degrees

Among the various programmes, BTech students received the highest number of degrees, with 966 students graduating this year.

The institute awarded degrees to 81 PhD scholars, 329 MTech students, 25 MPlan students, 110 MCA students, 53 MBA students and 35 MSc students.

Additionally, 97 students received BArch degrees, 41 received BPlan degrees, five were awarded BTech-MTech dual degrees and three received postgraduate diplomas under NEP 2020.