Mangal Bhawan Will Be Built In Chandgarh Kuti At A Cost Of ₹25 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Chandgarh Kuti Dham in Seoni Malwa of Narmadapuram district on Wednesday. Chouhan prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state by offering prayers to Lord Shiva, Maa Narmada and Lord Ganesha.

Chouhan also approved an amount of Rs 25 lakh for the construction of Mangal Bhawan in Chandgarh Kuti on the suggestion of the area residents. He met the villagers.

Ladli Bahnas tied rakhis to their brother Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the holy festival of brothers and sisters. Ladli Bahnas were very happy to have their brother Chouhan in their midst. They gave their best wishes to Chouhan by giving rakhi and shriphal.

Ladli Bahnas told the Chouhan that he has increased our honour by initiating the Ladli Bahna Yojana. Due to this, our small requirements are being fullfill on time. The Ladli Bahna amount is being used in many auspicious activities including Teej festival. On this occasion, many Ladli Bahnas including Kanchan Keer, Anisha Bai, Kavita Bai, Sangeeta Bai, Kaushalya Keer and Kantabai etc. were present. Chouhan met the citizens and inquired about their well-being.

Chouhan said that a survey will be conducted of the beneficiaries who have not been able to avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. CM Jan Awas Yojana will be started to provide housing assistance to the needy. He directed the district administration to conduct a survey of all the eligible beneficiaries who were left out.

Chouhan was accompanied by former minister Rampal Singh, Sohagpur MLA Vijaypal Singh, Seoni Malwa MLA Premshankar Verma, many public representatives and citizens of the area were present.

Before this Chouhan also received blessings from Swami Shadmukhanandpuri Maharaj. Chief Minister Chouhan’s wife Sadhana Singh was also present.

