 Mandsaur's Bohra Community Donates Laptops & Water Filters To Top Government Schools; Empowering Students For Bright Future
The event was attended by Mrs. Aditi Garg, Collector of Mandsaur, representatives of Syedna, and senior members of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of efforts to improve education and student well-being, the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, has donated important resources to government schools in Mandsaur.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community donated money to top-performing government schools.

The top 10 high schools in the district were chosen based on the performance of their students who scored over 90% in Class 10 and 12 board exams. To recognise these outstanding students, new laptops were given to them during a special program held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government School. The event was attended by Mrs. Aditi Garg, Collector of Mandsaur, representatives of Syedna, and senior members of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

District Education Officer, Mr. Lokendra Dabi, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I thank Syedna for supporting our students during his visit to Mandsaur. This initiative will help students develop digital skills and encourage academic excellence."

Along with laptops, water coolers with RO and UV filtration systems were installed in these schools to provide safe drinking water. Many schools in the district lack proper water facilities, and this step aims to improve students' health and create a better learning environment.

Dr. Mazher Husain, a coordinator for the project, shared, "Syedna is committed to empowering students through education and resources. This support will benefit over 5,000 students across 10 schools, especially in rural areas where resources are limited."

This donation is part of the Dawoodi Bohra community's global initiative, Project Rise, which focuses on improving education, healthcare, nutrition, and environmental sustainability.

