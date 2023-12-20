Mandatory For Govt Agencies To Take Building Construction Permission: CM

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is mandatory for all government agencies to obtain building construction permission from the urban development and housing department, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Tuesday. All the agencies involved in the construction of government buildings including Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department(PWD), Development Authority, Housing Board, Tourism should take building permission and compulsorily take care of building line, open space, parking etc. during the construction, said Yadav while addressing a meeting of urban development and housing department.

He stressed on taking effective action in the field of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and Transit-oriented Development (TOD) so that residents get facilities and better planning of cities can also be ensured. The CM said that a process should be started for providing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in case of acquiring land for flyovers, roads by January 15 in the state if the cash payment option is not viable. The projects related to road widening should be planned in a better way keeping local conditions in consideration, he added.

The chief minister stressed on developing a system to get the maps cleared at the earliest by the urban bodies and also directed for action against officials for any delay in clearing the maps which require approval within 24 hours and 7 days. He also directed for setting up water treatment plants using latest technology to ensure that the water of Kanh River reaches Kshipra River only after being purified. CM instructed for building compounding up to 30% on cash payment.

Besides, amendment be made for use of payment of fee or charges for permission for mixed land use on roads of 24 meter width or more, for infrastructure and development by civic bodies. Similarly, amendment be made for use of fee for additional 0.5 FAR in metro corridor, industrial areas, for strengthening financial condition of civic bodies.

Civic bodies told to construct building for meal-fish market

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that urban bodies should necessarily construct meat-fish market buildings and until then the civic body should earmark a place and arrange temporary sheds for the same at the earliest. The facilities should be made by urban bodies as well as rural panchayats in their respective areas.