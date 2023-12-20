Bhopal: Tomar To Be Elected Assembly Speaker Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election to the post of Assembly Speaker post will take place on Wednesday. As BJP and Congress have supported candidature of Narendra Singh Tomar, he will be appointed unanimously. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will place the proposal in Assembly, which will be seconded by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Budhni MLA and ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will propose that Tomar be elected as Speaker. The proposal will be supported by Prahlad Singh Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and Ramniwas Rawat.

BJP lodges complaint over morphed video of VD

BJP has lodged a complaint with Bhopal Police Commissioner, demanding action against the unknown person who had posted a morphed video of BJP State President VD Sharma on the social medial platform on Tuesday.

BJP said that through the medium of morphed video, an effort has been made by the accused to malign the image of senior party leaders and government as well. Moreover, attempt has been made to provoke youths, women and farmers. The complaint has been lodged by BJP legal cell co-coordinator Ashok Vishvakarma.

13 MLAs take oath on second day of Assembly session

In all 13 MLAs took the oath on second day of 16th Assembly session on Tuesday. On Monday, 207 MLAs had taken oath. With this, 220 MLAs out of 230 MLAs have taken oath.

Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava administered oath to Govind Singh Rajput (Surkhi), Ramesh Mendola (Indore 2), Usha Thakur (Dr Ambedkar Nagar), Rajnesh Singh (Kevlari), Umakant Sharma (Seronj), Sunil Uikey (Junnar Deo), Sachin Birla (Badwah), Bhawar Singh Shekawat (Badnawar), Mukesh Tandon (Vidisha), Atif Aqueel (Bhopal North), Chetan Kasyap (Ratlam), Sidhart Sukhlal Kushwah (Satna) among others. Atif Aqueel took oath in Urdu language. Umakant Sharma took oath in Sanskrit.