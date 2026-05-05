Man Tears Apart Cousin’s Finger During Birthday Party Over Property Dispute In Gwalior, Absconding

Man Bites Off Cousin’s Finger During Birthday Party Over Property Dispute In Gwalior, Absconding |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A family celebration turned violent in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district after a man allegedly bit off his cousin’s finger during a birthday party, as reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late at night in the Padao police station area, at Marimata Mehalgaon in Phoolbagh.

The family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a young girl, daughter of Deepak, the younger brother of Santosh Chokatiya. A cake-cutting ceremony was also planned as part of the event.

During the celebration, Santosh’s cousin Sanjeet, who had also come to attend the function, suddenly started arguing with him over an old property dispute.

Family members tried to calm him down and asked him not to create a scene during a happy occasion, but he refused to listen.

As the argument escalated, Sanjeet attacked Santosh. During the scuffle, he grabbed Santosh’s hand and bit his finger with such force that nearly half of the finger was severed.

Hearing Santosh’s screams, family members rushed to his rescue, but by then his hand was bleeding heavily. Seeing the blood, the accused Sanjeet fled from the spot.

Police were immediately informed, and Santosh was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.



FIR registered

Regarding the matter, Padao police station Shailendra Bhargav said, “Due to a property dispute, a man bit off his cousin’s finger. The injured are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the accused, Sanjeet, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.”

A case has been registered against the accused based on the victim’s medical examination.

Police teams have been deployed to trace the absconding accused.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.