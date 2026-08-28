Man Swept Away With Bike While Crossing Overflowing Culvert In MP’s Shivpuri | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man was swept away with his bike while trying to cross an overflowing culvert amid heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Friday.

Fortunately, he knew how to swim and managed to reach the riverbank safely. His bike, however, was washed away in the strong water flow.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which shows the culvert overflowing and the man, while trying to save his bike, sweeps away with flowing water.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to information, the incident took place near a petrol pump on the Rannod-Mayapur road under Rannod police station limits. The area has been receiving continuous rain for nearly 24 hours, causing water to flow rapidly over the culvert.

Despite the strong water flow, the man tried to cross the culvert on his bike. As he reached the middle of the water, the current pushed the bike off balance. Within seconds, both the man and his bike were swept away.

People present at the spot watched as the man struggled in the water. He managed to stay calm and used his swimming skills to move towards the riverbank. After some effort, he reached safety.

With continuous rain, rivers, drains and culverts across Shivpuri are overflowing. Water is also flowing over several roads and culverts, making it dangerous for people to cross them.

People have been advised not to cross a road or culvert when water is flowing over it, especially on bikes or other vehicles. The incident serves as a warning about the dangers of trying to cross strong water currents during heavy rain.

While the man managed to save his life, his bike was washed away in the river.