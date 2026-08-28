 Man Narrowly Escapes As Dilapidated Wall Collapses Seconds After He Walks Past In MP’s Datia | VIDEO
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Man Narrowly Escapes As Dilapidated Wall Collapses Seconds After He Walks Past In MP’s Datia | VIDEO

A man narrowly escaped in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, after a dilapidated wall collapsed just seconds after he walked past it. The incident occurred amid three days of continuous rain. A video shows the wall suddenly crashing onto the road behind him. No one was injured, but the incident has raised concerns over weak structures and the need for timely action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Man Narrowly Escapes As Dilapidated Wall Collapses Seconds After He Walks Past In MP’s Datia | VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A man had a narrow escape in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia after a dilapidated wall suddenly collapsed just seconds after he walked past it on Friday.

The incident took place amid three days of continuous rain in the city.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the man walking past the weak wall. As soon as he moves ahead, the wall suddenly comes crashing down behind him. The debris spreads across the road.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The man was just a few steps away when the wall collapsed. Had he stopped for a few more seconds, he could have been seriously injured or even killed.

The incident has raised concerns over old and damaged buildings in the city, especially during the rainy season. Continuous rain can further weaken old walls and structures, increasing the risk of them collapsing.

The incident has also raised questions about whether timely action is being taken to identify and secure such dangerous structures. Residents living or travelling near such walls remain at risk, especially during heavy rain.

Authorities may need to identify weak structures, put up barricades around them and take steps to repair or safely remove buildings that pose a danger.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, the video shows how a few seconds can make the difference between a narrow escape and a major tragedy.

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