Man Slits Live-In Partner’s Throat, Stuffs Cloth In Mouth And Attacks Her With Belan In Jabalpur; Arrested | Pixabay

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly slit his live-in partner’s throat, stuffed her mouth with a cloth and even hit her head several times with a belan, in an attempt to kill her, as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday.

Fortunately, the victim survived, however, she sustained 27 stitches on her neck and is undergoing treatment at present.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Karmeta area under Madhotal police station in Jabalpur.

Police said, the 24-year-old victim, identified as Rama Dubey (name changed), works at a private company.

Her husband had left her around 2 years ago, after which she started living with Nitesh Patkar in the ITI Karmeta area. Police said the accused was already married.

Sources said that the woman had been pressuring Nitesh to marry her, but he was avoiding commitment. Due to this, arguments between the 2 had become frequent in recent months.

The incident took place around 10 am when the woman was cooking in the kitchen. Police said Nitesh quietly came from behind and attacked her throat with a knife with the intention to kill her.

When the woman started screaming, the accused allegedly stuffed cloth into her mouth to stop her from making noise.

Police further said that the accused then attacked her several times on the head with a heavy rolling pin, leaving her seriously injured and covered in blood.

Woman managed to free herself

Despite the brutal attack, the woman managed to free herself and ran outside the house. Seeing her bleeding and hearing her cries, local residents gathered at the spot, after which the accused fled.

Injured and bleeding, the woman directly reached Madhotal police station and narrated the incident to officers.

Taking immediate action, police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused arrested

Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said the accused behaved in an extremely inhuman and violent manner. Police later arrested the accused after surrounding him during a search operation.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Doctors had to put 27 stitches on her throat due to the deep injury. Police are further investigating the case.