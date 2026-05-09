Jabalpur Horror! Man Rapes Maid, Gouges Out Her Eye, Hangs Her To Death; FIR Registered | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of extreme brutality was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a man raped a domestic worker, gouged her eyes out, broke her teeth and her hanged her to death.

According to information, the crime was committed in the Ghamapur area of Jabalpur, where a 38-year-old domestic worker was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The victim, identified as Aarti Chaudhary, had gone to work at a house in Kori Mohalla, as she did every day.

According to her family, she was called to the house by the accused, Atul Kori. It is alleged that he took advantage of being alone at home and attacked her.

Family members claim that the accused assaulted Aarti and later strangled her to death when she resisted. After the incident, the accused allegedly locked the house and fled.

When the body was discovered, locals and family members were frightened by her condition.

They alleged that she had been brutally assaulted. Some also raised suspicion that she may have been sexually assaulted before being killed.

However, police have said that this can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

The incident led to massive protests in the area. Family members and local women placed the body outside the Ghamapur police station and demanded justice.

Protesters accused the police of not acting properly and questioned whether all those involved had been identified.

Locals also claimed that the accused had a criminal background and that more people could be involved in the crime.

Due to rising tension, a heavy police force was deployed in the area. Senior officers reached the spot and assured a fair investigation.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Madhur Pateria said that initial findings suggest death due to strangulation.

He added that all angles, including possible sexual assault, are being investigated and further clarity will come after the post-mortem report.

Police have intensified the search for the main suspect and said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.