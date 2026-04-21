Horrific! Lover Slits Woman's 11-Year-Old Boy To Death, Stuffs Body Inside Blue Drum In MP's Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, where a man allegedly killed his lover's 11-year-old boy and hid his body in a blue drum. The accused wanted to marry the woman and saw child as the obstacle.

The body was found on Monday, when the family found the door locked, and child missing.

The attackers slit his throat and then dumped him inside the drum and fled the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Shivraj alias Badal Rajak, a Class 5 student.

According to information, the incident took place in Siddharth Nagar, Bank Colony, Ward No. 8 under Kolganwa Police Station limits.

According to police, the attacker slit the boy’s throat with a sharp weapon and later hid his body inside a blue drum kept in the house. After committing the crime, the accused locked the house from outside and fled, leaving the area in panic.

Badal’s mother, Asha Rajak, works in nearby houses doing cleaning and cooking work. On Monday, when she and her elder children returned home after work, they found the door locked from outside. When they could not find Badal, they informed the police.

When the police reached the spot and broke open the lock, a horrifying scene was discovered inside the house. Blood stains were found on the walls and on a pillow in the room. During the search, the police opened a blue drum kept in the house and found Badal’s body inside it. The boy’s throat had been attacked several times with a sharp weapon.

Victim's sister accuses

The victim’s elder sister, Sejal Rajak, has accused a man named Mathura of committing the murder. According to her, the accused wanted to marry their mother. When the family refused and opposed the idea, he often threatened them.

Sejal said the accused had warned them several times that if the marriage did not happen, he would kill the children. The family had tried to convince him to stay away, but he did not listen. At the time of the incident, Badal was alone at home, and the accused allegedly took advantage of this situation to carry out the crime.

When police reached the accused’s house to question him, they found it locked, and his phone was switched off.

After receiving information about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh Baghel reached the spot with a large police team. A forensic team and fingerprint experts were also called to examine the crime scene.

Police have recovered the sickle that was allegedly used in the murder. According to ASP Baghel, the police initially received information about a missing child. When the house was searched after breaking the lock, the body was found inside the drum. Based on the statements of the family members, some suspects have been identified.

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Police have formed three special teams to search for and arrest the accused. Officers said the suspect will be arrested soon.

It is reported that the victim’s family had been living in the area on rent for the past one year and three months. They were staying in a house owned by Santosh Vishwakarma near Priya Nursery in Bank Colony. Badal was the youngest among three siblings.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister has demanded strict punishment, including the death penalty, for the accused.

Police are currently investigating the case from different angles. Security has also been increased in the area to maintain peace.