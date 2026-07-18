Man Sets Wife Ablaze For Refusing To Prepare Tea, Gets Life Imprisonment

District and Sessions District and Sessions Court Bhopal Sentenced Life Imprisonment For Burning His Wife When She Did Not Prepare Tea | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions court of Bhopal has sentenced Pritam Meena to life imprisonment for burning his wife alive after she failed to make tea.

Additional Sessions Judge Suchita Srivastava convicted the accused, Pritam Meena, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Before passing away during treatment at the hospital, the deceased, Durga, had told the police that she was unwell and asleep on the day of the incident. When Pritam asked her to make tea, she requested for rest.

Enraged, the accused threatened for dire consequences.He then fetched a bottle of petrol from downstairs, poured it over Durga, and set her ablaze with a matchstick.

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Wife refused to make tea as she was feeling unwell

The incident occurred around 6:30 AM on July 12, 2024, within the jurisdiction of the Aishbagh police station. Durga was asleep due to her illness when her husband, Pritam, tried to wake her up. When she did not get up, he turned on the FM radio at a high volume.

When Durga objected, explaining that she was unwell and would cook 'rotis' (bread) a little later, Pritam flew into a rage. Following this dispute, he set Durga on fire.

Alerted by her screams, neighbours and the deceased's mother rushed in and extinguished the flames. Durga, who had sustained severe burns, was immediately taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on July 19, 2024.