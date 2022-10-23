Man selling stolen mobile phones held, 44 cell phones seized

Bina (Sagar): The Bina police have arrested a man on charges of obtaining stolen mobile phones from a gang operating in Raisen and Vidisha districts of the state and selling the mobile phones on the Bangladesh and Nepal border, said the police on Saturday.

The police added that as many as 44 cell phones have been seized from the possession of the accused, whose total worth is close to Rs 8 lakh.

As per the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Prasenjit (22), a native of Malda district of West Bengal. On being questioned, Prasenjit said that he used to obtain the stolen mobile phones from the Pardi gang, which operates in Bhopal, Raisen and Vidisha districts and stole mobile phones from crowded areas.

He added that after obtaining the mobile phones, he used to go to the border of Bangladesh and Nepal to sell the stolen phones to other businessmen at a wholesale price. He further stated that he also used to sell phones to the traders in West Bengal too.

The police seized as many as 44 mobile phones from Prasenjit’s possession and he is further being questioned for other mobile theft incidents, said the police.