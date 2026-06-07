Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Granddaughter In The Abscense On Mother In Morena, Probe On | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of sexual assault against a 4-year-old girl was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday, where an elderly man allegedly raped his own granddaughter.

According to information, the crime was reported in Pannu ka Pura village under Jaura police station limits.

The child's mother had been admitted to the hospital for delivery about a month ago.

Taking advantage of the mother's absence from home, the grandfather crossed all limits of depravity and sexually assaulted his 4-year-old granddaughter.

Daughter was continuously bleeding

The horrifying truth came to light when the mother returned home from the hospital with her newborn. She noticed that her 4-year-old daughter was bleeding continuously and was in extreme pain.

Alarmed, the family immediately took the child to a doctor. The doctors were left stunned upon examining the child; they clearly confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

When the mother gently questioned the terrified child, what the little girl revealed - amidst tears and in her lisping voice - left the mother devastated.

The child said that it was her own grandfather who had committed this heinous crime against her while her mother was away.

When the girl's condition deteriorated, her family members took her to the Morena District Hospital.

Given the gravity of the situation and the fact that it involved a police matter, the doctor on duty immediately informed the local Jaura police.

After receiving the information, a police team promptly arrived at the district hospital and questioned the victim's mother and other relatives.

Based on the statements provided by the family, the police have immediately registered a case and initiated an investigation.