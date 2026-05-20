Man Attemps To Rape 9-Year-Old Niece In Bhopal; Booked Under POCSO | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of molestation and attempted rape against a minor was reported in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal where man tried to victimise his own niece, officials said on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Jahangirabad police station area on Monday around 8 pm. Here, a depraved man attempted to make his own 9-year-old biological niece the victim of his lust.

Later, a case was registered against the accused under charges of POCSO and an investigation was initiated.

According to information, the victim is a class 5 student. On Monday evening, she went to the terrace after her mother asked her to get dried clothes.

As the accused uncle, who resides on the first floor, saw her going upstairs, he followed her with malicious intent. Finding the child alone, he began subjecting her to obscene acts.

Terrified by the accused uncle's unexpected behavior, the child began screaming. Hearing their daughter's cries, her parents, who were on the floor below, rushed to the terrace.

Upon seeing the family members, the accused immediately backed off.

Probe on

The crying child later told her parents about the incident involving her uncle.

After hearing her daughter’s case, the victim’s mother immediately took her to the Jahangirabad police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

Taking the matter seriously, police registered a case against the uncle under molestation and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and started an investigation.

Crime against minor rise by 337%

According to an analysis of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in 2022 by NGO CRY, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest rise in crimes against children in the country over the last decade.

Cases involving minors increased by 337% - from 4,383 in 2011 to 19,173 in 2021. The crimes included sexual abuse, kidnapping, murder, child marriage and other offences.

In 2021 alone, the state reported nearly 52 crimes against children every day, highlighting growing concerns over child safety in Madhya Pradesh.