Man posts wife’s objectionable pictures on social media, booked

Bhopal: Habibganj police have booked a man for posting objectionable pictures of his wife on social media. The woman works as a contractual worker in government department and resides in Arera colony. The woman, a resident of Jabalpur, got married in 2015, but the relationship between the couple began to sour soon.

The woman in her complaint said that her in-laws lied to her about her husband’s employment. The 34-year-old accused was jobless and when the woman, post their marriage came to know about it, she questioned his family. The woman said that the man allegedly started torturing her and forced her to live as per his will. The complainant continued living with him until she moved to Bhopal after she got a job a few months ago. Irked by her moving out, the man posted an objectionable image of his wife and later tagged her with an obscene status on a social networking site, a few days ago.

When the woman came to know about it, she spoke to her husband, but instead the man threatened to leave her saying that he would marry another woman. Sub inspector Suneeta Bhalerao of Habibganj police station said the accused lives in Jabalpur and he has been booked under Sections 494, 509 and 506 of IPC.