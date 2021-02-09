Unlawful Online Content: Govt asks people to register as cyber crime volunteers

Jammu / New Delhi:

To keep an eye on the cyber world in a "coordinated and comprehensive manner", the government has asked common people to register as cyber crime volunte­ers to help check po­s­ts against the so­v­e­reignty of the nati­on, on child and wo­men abu­se and attempts to disturb the law and order situation.

The project, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), is an initiative of the Union Ministry. It was started in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir last week where the police issued a circular asking citizens to register themselves as volunteers.

The volunteers are asked to keep an eye on posts which are against the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, against the security of the State, against friendly relations with foreign states, content aimed at disturbing public order, disturbing communal harmony and child sex abuse material. A J&K Police spokesperson said any Indian citizen can get associated by registering in any category of volunteers — Cyber Volunteer Unlawful Content Flagger, Cyber Awareness Promoter and Cyber Expert.