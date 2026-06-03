Man Performs Risky Stunts In MP's Chhatarpur; Rides Hands-Free On Busy Road In VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur showing a man performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy road, and it has gone viral on social media on Wednesday

The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday around 11–12 pm. In the video, the man is seen riding a bike without holding the handle.

He was reportedly moving from Peptic Town towards the Orchha police station area and Transport Nagar road while performing stunts.

The video shows him riding recklessly in the middle of traffic. Several vehicles and pedestrians were also present on the road, which could have led to a serious accident at any time.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Man Performs Bike Stunts In MP’s Chhatarpur, Rides Hands-free On Busy Road To Shoot Reel #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LaVqaN8Mzo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 3, 2026

Local people say such stunts are very dangerous not only for the rider but also for others on the road. Even a small mistake could have caused a major crash.

Experts say many young people perform such stunts to get likes, views, and attention on social media. However, doing stunts on public roads is against traffic rules and can lead to legal action.

Under road safety laws, careless driving and stunts on public roads are punishable offences. Police can take action by issuing challans and using other legal provisions.

After the video went viral, people have demanded that the administration investigate the matter, identify the man, and take action to prevent such incidents in the future.