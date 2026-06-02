'Madam Ke Liye Thandi Karni Hai...' Driver Keeps Govt SUV's AC On For 2 Hours While Officer Attends Public Hearing In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government vehicle assigned to a district official in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur remained parked with its engine and air conditioner running for nearly two hours during a public hearing on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the collectorate premises while a public hearing was being conducted in the meeting hall of the District Panchayat office.

The hearing was attended by the Collector, the District Panchayat CEO and several other senior officials.

A video, with conversation with the driver has surfaced, where the driver refused to reveal his name but confirmed that the vehicle was assigned to Sajida Qureshi. He said the air conditioner had been kept on so that the vehicle remained cool for the officer.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | 'Madam K Liye Gadi Thandi Rakhni Hoti Hai,' Driver Keeps Car AC On For Two Hours At Chhatarpur Collectorate, While Officer Attends Public Hearing #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/0TDWdSNoGs — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 2, 2026

During the programme, a Bolero Neo government vehicle (registration number MP 04 YE 0119) was seen parked outside the District Panchayat office with its engine running continuously. The vehicle reportedly belongs to District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) Project Officer Sajida Qureshi, who was attending the hearing inside.

According to the driver, the officer could come out at any time, and because of the intense summer heat, it was necessary to keep the vehicle cool. He said the outside temperature was very high and the AC was left running to ensure the officer did not face discomfort when returning to the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the public hearing lasted for nearly two hours and the vehicle remained switched on throughout the period.

What did the official say?

When contacted, Sajida Qureshi said she was not aware that the driver had kept the vehicle running. She stated that she would seek information about the matter and that if the vehicle was indeed left running for such a long period, it would be looked into.

The incident has sparked discussion about fuel conservation and responsible use of public resources, especially at a time when awareness campaigns on saving fuel and protecting the environment are regularly promoted.