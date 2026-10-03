Man Kills Four Family Members With Stick In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, Four Injured

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Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family and injured four others in a stick attack at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Amoda village under the local police station limits, where the accused, identified as Prem Singh Gond, was staying with his mother at his maternal grandparents' house.

According to police, Prem Singh had assaulted village temple priest Gangaram on Friday night, following which villagers restrained him by tying his hands and feet. His mother, Anupia Bai, untied him between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday, after which he allegedly picked up a stick lying nearby and attacked family members, police said.

His maternal grandmother, Bhanni Bai Gond (70), maternal grandfather, Sampat Singh Gond (75), and mother, Anupia Bai (50), died in the attack. Prem Singh also attacked his maternal uncle, Chain Singh, and his two daughters, Chanchal (6) and Bharti (3).

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His maternal uncle's other daughter, Monica, was also seriously injured and later died during treatment, taking the death toll to four. Chain Singh, Chanchal and Bharti are undergoing treatment at Shahdol Hospital, while priest Gangaram is also receiving medical care for injuries sustained in the earlier assault, police said.

A police team reached the village after being informed about the incident and secured the area. "Prem Singh has been taken into custody, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. Further investigation is underway," a police official said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The accused is being questioned, and investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the assault.