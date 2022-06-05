e-Paper Get App

Man killed on a petty issue, five booked

Victim used to throw water on neighbour's house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
representational image |
OUR STAFF REPORTER

city.bhopal@fpj.co.in

A 36-year-old man was killed for throwing water in front of neighbour’s house, on Saturday, said the Shahpura police on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Mahendra Mishra told media that in village Bawadia, one Sarwan Bairagi a guard by profession was allegedly killed for throwing water in the neighbourhood.

He further added that allegedly Sarwan used to throw waste water in front of Kunal Raikwar’s house. They usually quarreled over the issues. But the habit of Sarwan did not change. It is also alleged that Sarwan used to urinate on the road, inviting objections from the Raikwars.

On Saturday once again Sarwan threw water, on this Kunal and brother came out and started quarreling. Mother of Sarwan intervened and the situation was de-escalated.

But the Raikwar family which trades in fish business, brought out a knife and attacked Sarwan. In the assault, Sarwan died on the spot.

The police have registered the case under section 302 against the five persons and have launched the manhunt to arrest the accused named in the case.

**

