Bhopal: Conman becomes street vendor to fool police, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Nagar police has arrested an alleged kingpin from Gujarat, who was involved in cheating as many as 200 people after taking their vehicles on rent and never returned them back, police said on Saturday.

Third accused Varun Bansal of the gang was arrested by the police from Gujarat on Friday.

Police station in-charge Sudhir Arjariya told Free Press that a complaint was filed in the month of February. In which it was alleged that a travel company had made a contract with him to attach his luxury car for rental purpose.

The company was involved in renting cars to private parties and took cars on rent from the owners.

It was alleged that his car was attached to some other person and the company personnel are not giving the rent amount and also was not returning the car.

The police raided the company office and arrested on accused Ravikant Vishwakarma (31) while other four fled. Later, police arrested the second accused Satyendra Bhadoria (29) from Bhind on May 23.

The third accused Varun Bansal was arrested by the police from Gujarat on Friday. The accused had two travel companies. He used to take cars on rent and on one time agreement he gave them to the stalwarts of Gwalior-Chambal region.

Interestingly, the money he got from the contract was used to give as interest to the businessmen.

Arjariya added that accused Varun belongs to a business family. His father was having a manufacturing unit of ëPethaí a type of sweet. Their business expanded to various states.

But Varun wanted to live a life of ëshow offí. He regularly changed his cars and brands. This lead to huge loss in parental business.

He shifted to Bhopal and started renting cars. He lived lavishly for which there was a downfall in his business.

After fleeing from Bhopal, he became a street vendor and threw away his mobile phone and SIM. Police waited for three days to arrest the accused.