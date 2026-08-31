Man Hangs Himself To Death After Relative Assault Wife In MP’s Narsinghpur, Leaves FINAL VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man hanged himself to death at his home in Narsinghpur on Sunday evening and recorded a video before his death, naming two relatives and holding them responsible.

In the video and suicide note, he made serious allegations against them, including claims of sexual assault, threats and harassment involving his wife.

In the video recorded before his death, Suresh said he was making the statement in his full senses and wanted justice from the legal system. He alleged that his relatives Ravi Kushwaha and Amit Kushwaha were responsible for the situation that had left his family “completely broken”.

Suresh alleged that Ravi Kushwaha sexually assaulted his wife after allegedly trapping her in a false relationship and also made objectionable photos and videos of her. He claimed that Ravi had several such photos and videos on his phone and that the two had also been in contact through phone calls and video calls.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below :

He further alleged that Ravi had been forcing his wife into a relationship for around a year. He also accused Amit Kushwaha, who is a lawyer and a relative, of helping Ravi.

According to the allegations, Suresh and his children were threatened and pressured to keep the matter quiet. He also claimed that call recordings and other details were saved on his mobile phone.

In his suicide note, Suresh said that his property, house, cash and jewellery should go to his children. He also appealed to the Collector, Chief Minister and senior officials to take strict action against the two men.

According to Kotwali police, the deceased has been identified as Suresh (name changed). The incident took place around 7 pm. His family found the door locked and later found him hanging inside the house.

With the help of Dial-112, he was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kotwali police station in-charge Gaurav Chate said a case of suicide has been registered. Police have taken the video, suicide note and mobile phone into custody.

Police are checking the allegations made in the video and suicide note, along with call recordings and other electronic evidence found on the phone.

The allegations against Ravi Kushwaha and Amit Kushwaha have not been independently confirmed so far. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.