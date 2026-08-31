Priest Flung Into Air After Speeding Bike Hits Him On Highway In MP's Damoh | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A priest was seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle hit him on the Damoh-Jabalpur Highway in Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the accident has surfaced on social media on Monday, showing the shocking moment when the bike suddenly crashed into the priest.

The accident took place in front of Radhe Shyam Petrol Pump in the Tejgarh police station area.

The video shows the priest walking along the road when a speeding bike suddenly comes towards him and hits him with force. The impact sends the priest flying into the air before he lands on the road. The shocking visuals capture the priest falling hard on the ground as the bike continues ahead.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Bike Hits Pedestrian Priest, Referred to Jabalpur



A speeding motorcycle hit priest Chinne, also known as Priyank Gautam, who was walking near Radhe Shyam Petrol Pump in the Tejgarh police station area of Damoh. He was seriously injured and… pic.twitter.com/mCQSVzmuIa — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) August 30, 2026

The video shows the priest walking towards the middle of the road while looking towards the other side. He appears unaware of the approaching bike.

By the time he notices the motorcycle coming towards him, it is already too close for him to move out of the way. The speeding bike then hits him with force, sending him flying into the air before he lands on the road.

बाइक थी या मिसाइल?



दमोह के तेजगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र में राधेश्याम पेट्रोल पंप के पास पैदल जा रहे पुजारी प्रियंक गौतम को तेज रफ्तार मोटरसाइकिल ने टक्कर मार दी।



हेलमेट, ट्रैफिक नियम और रफ्तार—सब किताबों में अच्छे लगते हैं… सड़क पर तो बस “पहले मैं” वाली रेस चल रही है!



सड़क पर निकलने… pic.twitter.com/qVdqSEqgMV — Farooqui (@Farooqui0M) August 31, 2026

The injured priest has been identified as Chinne alias Priyank Gautam. He suffered serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a hospital in Damoh for treatment.

As his condition was serious, doctors later referred him to Jabalpur for further treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over speeding and road safety on the busy highway.

Police are looking into the circumstances of the accident.