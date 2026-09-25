Man Gets life Term For Mother’s Murder In Jhabua | Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua District Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his mother during a dispute over land. Principal district and sessions judge Ashita Shrivastava imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Anil Damor, a resident of Golachhoti. The verdict was delivered on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 9, 2025. The complainant, Maisu Meda, a resident of Pithanpur, was informed by his nephew Naru that Anil was arguing with his mother, Jugabai. Maisu reached Golachhoti with his brother Kalu and his uncle’s son and found Anil arguing with Jugabai while carrying a wooden stick.

The dispute was reportedly over getting the land transferred in Anil’s name. During the argument, Jugabai questioned why the land should be given to Anil when she had two sons.

The prosecution said Anil then struck her on the back of her head with the stick with an intention to kill her. She fell and died at the spot.

The case was investigated by sub-inspector Ashfaq Khan, while the prosecution was represented by public prosecutor Mukul Saxena. The court convicted Anil based on witness statements and investigation evidence.