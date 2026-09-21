Stone-Pelting Cases Prompt Security Review On 8-Lane Expressway In MP’s Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar inspected the 8-lane expressway on Sunday night to review security, traffic arrangements and measures to prevent stone-pelting incidents.

He reached the Timarwani toll plaza and interacted with police personnel deployed there.

Patidar directed police station and outpost in-charges along the expressway to strengthen the informer network and identify those involved in stone-pelting incidents.

He ordered effective legal action against those found responsible and instructed personnel to maintain continuous surveillance and regular patrolling at sensitive locations.

He also appealed to residents and villagers living near the expressway to immediately inform police about any suspicious activity or persons involved in stone-pelting.

Police said they would keep informants' identities confidential and act promptly on the information received.

Police were also directed to check suspicious vehicles and persons, monitor illegal activities and take steps to prevent road accidents.

Thandla police have recently registered two cases in connection with stone-pelting incidents. Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest those involved.

Thandla SDOP Rajesh Suliya, station in-charge Tara Mandloi and other personnel were present during the inspection.

Jhabua gets advanced forensic van

The Police Headquarters has provided a mobile forensic van to Jhabua district police to make scientific and technical crime investigation more effective.

Jhabua SP Devendra Patidar performed puja for the van and conducted a detailed inspection of its modern technical resources and facilities.

During the inspection, evidence collection and preservation equipment, forensic investigation kits, technical resources, storage arrangements and other facilities were reviewed.

The van will allow police to scientifically collect and preserve evidence and conduct preliminary investigations at crime scenes. This will help preserve important and sensitive evidence and improve the quality of crime investigations.

Patidar said the van would enable more effective scientific collection and preservation of evidence at crime scenes.

The facility is an important step towards strengthening Jhabua police's scientific crime investigation capabilities and promoting evidence-based, quality investigation using modern technology.