Give Old Books And Plastic, Get Saplings At RRR Centres In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Old books and plastic waste are being put to use through 15 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centres operated by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. Citizens can deposit unused books and plastic in exchange for saplings.

According to IMC officials, 1,121 kg of plastic and 12,322 books had been collected at the centres till Sep 18. The campaign, launched on Sep 1, has also distributed 3,710 saplings.

Health In-Charge Ashwin Shukla said the centres are being used for environmental protection, community support and citizen participation. The collected books are being distributed to children, students and others who need them.

Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh said self-help groups and local artists are also getting livelihood opportunities through reuse, upcycling and waste-to-art activities at the centres.

IMC Chief Reviews Water Supply Works

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected various sites on Saturday to review works under the city’s water supply project, including the construction of overhead tanks (OHTs) and laying of distribution pipelines.

Singhal visited Falbagh Sump, DAVV OHT and RE-2 OHT. He also reviewed Package-3 works in Khajrana and Package-4 works near Meghdoot Garden and Maharana Pratap Nagar.

The Municipal Commissioner directed officials and construction agencies to expedite the works through better coordination and complete them within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining prescribed quality standards.