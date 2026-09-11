MP’s Jhabua Encroachment Row: Protest Forces Municipal Team To Retreat; Residents Allege Selective Action | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal team had to return empty-handed following strong protests during an encroachment measurement and marking drive in Tulsi Gali, Ward No 6 on Thursday, as residents alleged that action was being taken without prior notice.

The team had reached the main market and Tulsi Gali to assess alleged encroachments on government land, roads and drains and carry out measurement and marking when a dispute erupted.

Municipal officials alleged that Ward No 6 residents Abhimanyu Singh Bais and Ajit Bais, nephews of a councillor, argued with employees, used abusive language and obstructed government work.

Officials submitted a written application to Jhabua police station seeking an FIR against them under appropriate sections.

CMO Milan Patel said the marking drive was launched on instructions from higher officials and the team was only measuring and drawing lines, not removing encroachments.

Residents, however, alleged that municipal employees had arrived without prior notice and accused the administration of selective action.

They demanded that the campaign be conducted transparently and equally against all rule-breakers.

Following the incident, Jhabua Municipality issued a public notice to traders and building owners of Chandrashekhar Azad Marg and surrounding areas.

The notice cited alleged illegal concrete sheds, stairs and ramps along drains, roads and road boundaries, saying these obstructed drain cleaning and traffic.

It directed encroachers to remove constructions within three days at their own expense, failing which the municipality would remove them using a JCB and recover the cost from property owners.