Man Forcefully Takes Live-In Partner, Their 3-Month-Old Daughter After She Refuses To Leave Parents' Home In MP's Shivpuri; CCTV Footage Surfaces

22-Year-Old Woman, Her 3-Month-Old Daughter Abducted By Live-In Partner In MP's Shivpuri; CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman and her 3-month-old daughter were forcefully abducted by her live-in partner and his accomplices from her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, as reported by police on Saturday.

The incident occurred under the Kotwali police station area of Shivpuri, which was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the locality.

Taking cognisance of the matter, police registered an FIR under various sections of BNS involving assault, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, and the SC/ST Act.

According to information, the victim was identified as Mahak Guharia, 22-year-old, daughter of Triptesh Guharia, residing near Shivpuri Public School. The accused was identified as Pushpendra Chauhan, a resident of Karera.

What was the matter?

Narrating the entire ordeal to the police, the victim’s mother Neelam Guhariya said that Mahak and Pushpendra had been living in Indore in a live-in relationship for the past 3 years, and they also had a 3-month-old daughter.

However, Pushpendra recently began harassing Mahak, after which Mahak returned to Shivpuri with her baby and started living with the family.

She further alleged that as soon as Mahak came back to her family, Pushpendra started threatening all of them. He arrived at their home several times and pressured Mahak into leaving with him. When she refused, he even threatened to abduct her.

Later, on Friday night around 8:35 pm, Pushpendra barged into the house with around 10 of his accomplices.

He was armed with a weapon, while the others were carrying hockey sticks and clubs.

The entire group verbally abused the family, using caste-based slurs and derogatory language and also physically assaulted them. Neelam Guharia and her husband, Triptesh Guharia, sustained injuries during the incident. The accused also shoved the infant present in the house.

The family members allege that, following the assault, the accused forcibly bundled Mahak Guharia and her 3-month-old baby, Aarohi, into a white car and drove them away. They also threatened to kill anyone who attempted to pursue them.

The Kotwali police have registered a case against the accused, Pushpendra, and his 10 accomplices and have initiated an investigation into the matter.