Man Force-Feeds Alcohol To Son In Morena, Video Sparks Outrage

Father Feeds Minor Son With Alcohol In Morena, Video Sparks Outrage | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, where a father allegedly made his minor son consume alcohol.

The matter came to light through a video which has sparked outrage after a video of the act went viral on social media.

According to information, the incident reportedly took place outside a government liquor shop in the city. Eyewitnesses said the accused father had reached the spot with his young child.

During this time, he allegedly started giving alcohol to the minor. Due to his tender age, the child appeared unaware of the situation. This left people present there shocked and disturbed.

Watch the video here:

As soon as locals witnessed the act, anger erupted among them. People immediately intervened, separated the child from the father, and thrashed the accused on the spot.

Meanwhile, the bystanders pulled out their mobile phones and started recording the entire incident. The video is now being widely circulated on social media.

The locals have strongly condemned the act, calling it inhuman and shameful. They have demanded strict legal action against the accused. They stated that such behaviour by a parent sends a wrong message in society.

They also emphasised that keeping children away from harmful substances like alcohol is the responsibility of both family and society.

Netizens demand action

The video has also created a buzz across the internet, sparking continuous discussions.

The users have demanded the immediate arrest of the father and proper protection and care for the child.

So far, no official statement has been issued regarding police action in the matter. However, based on the viral video, police are likely to initiate an investigation.

The incident highlights not only the irresponsibility of a parent but also the urgent need for awareness and sensitivity towards child safety and welfare.