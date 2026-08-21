Man Climbs Water Tank To Protest Negligence In Daughter's Studies By Govt School In MP's Shivpuri

Father Climbs Water Tank Over Daughter’s Incomplete Textbooks, Demands Justice In MP's Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man climbed a water tank carrying a bottle of petrol, threatening to jump after his daughter allegedly did not receive the complete set of Class 6 textbooks from her government school in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

The incident happened in Manpura village under the jurisdiction of Pichhore Police Station area in Shivpuri.

According to the report, on August 19, the man identified as Dinesh Sagar, a resident of Manpura village, submitted an application to the Pichhore SDM seeking permission to begin the march from August 20.

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#WATCH | Man Climbs Water Tank To Protest Over Negligence In Government School In Pichhore, Complains His Class 6 Daughter Was Not Provided Complete Syllabus Books#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/JePNYy0Uzi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 21, 2026

According to the information, Dinesh said his daughter is studying in Class 6 but has not received all the textbooks required for the academic session.

He also questioned the quality of teaching and the mid-day meal being served at the school.

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He feared that other children also faced similar problems.

He had planned a 22-day awareness march through villages to highlight issues related to education, health and social change.

Following this, Dinesh climbed the water tank located opposite the SDM office and started protesting. Police and administrative officials reached the spot after learning that he was carrying a bottle of petrol.

Pichhore police station in-charge Neetu Singh Ahirwar said officials were continuously trying to convince Dinesh to come down safely. However, he remained adamant about his demands and reportedly threatened to jump from the tank.

Tehsildar Shivshankar Gurjar said Dinesh wanted to inspect schools, hospitals, health centers and hostels during his proposed march.

The protest, which began over his daughter's education, has now raised questions about school facilities, administrative procedures and grievance redressal.