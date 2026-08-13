‘QR Payment Kar Denge,’ Youths Gets Car Tank Refueled With ₹2100 Petrol, Flee Without Paying At Shivpuri Pump | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of youths fleeing from a petrol pump without paying for fuel has come to light on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Kolaras police station area of Shivpuri district. The youths filled petrol worth ₹2,100 in their car and left without making the payment.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

The video shows the youth getting the car’s tank refueled with petrol, after which the petrol pump worker tries to stop the vehicle. However, the car speeds away, with the worker briefly moving alongside it in an attempt to stop it before eventually letting go.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the incident took place around 6 am on Wednesday at Shri Bachchan Dhan Patte Wale Petrol Pump on NH-46.

A car travelling from Guna towards Shivpuri stopped at the pump. One of the youths got out and asked salesman Narendra Dangi to fill petrol worth ₹2,100.

The youth asked for the pump’s QR code, saying he would send its screenshot to an acquaintance who would make the online payment. Trusting him, the salesman started filling the petrol.

After the tank was filled, the youth got into the car while talking on his phone. The driver then started the car and sped away from the pump without making the payment. The salesman tried to stop the car, but the youths managed to escape.

The pump management later filed a complaint with the Kolaras police. Police have taken the CCTV footage for investigation.

Car had no number plate

Police said the suspected car had no number plate on either the front or rear side. This has raised suspicion that the incident may have been planned.

Police are now checking the CCTV footage to identify the car and the youths involved.

Further action will be taken based on the investigation.